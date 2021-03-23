  The version for the print
    Baltic Dry Index as of March 22

    The Baltic Dry Index rose by 1.67%

    On 22 March 2021, the Baltic Dry Index rose to 2,319 points, up 38 points (+1.67%) versus the level of March 19.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2021 March 23

09:46 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 23,800 pmt
09:28 Oil prices decrease amid concerns over demand
09:11 Environmental Defense Fund joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as knowledge partner
08:36 Maersk orders new VGM service from APM Terminals Gothenburg
08:17 Qatar Petroleum signs a long-term SPA to supply 2 MTPA of LNG to China’s Sinopec

2021 March 22

18:47 UK government issues update on The Net Zero Innovation Portfolio
18:26 DNV models 20,000 years of weather and power outputs for ISO New England to support energy reliability studies
18:00 Klaipeda Seaport keeps its cargo turnover speed
17:39 Sever Bay Port terminal obtains state expert approval
17:16 Dublin Port invites alternative views on post-2040 port capacity challenge
17:15 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for YM Constancy
16:58 Qatar Petroleum issues invitation to tender package to ship owners for future LNG carrier fleet
16:54 RF Government approves long-term programme of LNG production development
16:35 ClassNK issues AiP for design of methanol dual-fueled tanker
16:15 First vessel call at HHLA PLT Italy
15:39 Ghana's first floating LNG FRU classed by BV
14:14 Wärtsilä to deliver cargo handling and fuel supply systems for six very large LPG carrier vessels
12:14 MOL invests in Norway's Larvik Shipping
11:44 Solstad Offshore sells its two vessels Lady Astrid and Lady Caronline
10:59 Stockholm Norvik Port winner of prestigious construction prize
10:42 Navigation season opens on the Saimaa Canal
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 22, 2021
09:59 Brittany Ferries plots recovery course, after worst year in decades
09:38 Islands growth deal for Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles
09:27 Week starts with oil prices decrease
2021 March 21

16:12 Sanmar delivers latest in popular compact tug series
15:06 MOL to move into ocean shipping of liquefied CO2 ocean transport business through investment in Norway's Larvik Shipping AS
13:44 Cutter Seneca crewmembers return home following 42-day Mid-Atlantic patrol
12:19 Belfast Harbour supports Business in the Community Digital Donation Appeal
11:24 Princess Cruises reveals details of all inclusive UK 'Summer Seacations' on MedallionClass® ships
10:49 COVID-19 crew change crisis still a challenge - IMO Secretary-General

2021 March 20

15:16 Belfast Harbour launches community awards fund
14:12 PSA and Duisport team up to invest in multimodal logistics facilities in Asia and enhance Europe-Asia connectivity
13:36 CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
12:31 Carnival Corporation recognized among best companies for Latinos to work
12:09 Further improvements for fishing industry at Lerwick
11:46 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards Reeweg major maintenance contract to KWS
11:13 UK ports industry calls on UK administrations to prioritise industry over politics
10:53 Digital ship clearance project seeks pilot port
10:22 Seabin collects plastics from Kaiserhafen
09:55 Statement from JAXPORT CEO Eric Green on proposed COVID-19 relief for Florida seaports

2021 March 19

18:00 Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port
17:54 CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:43 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
16:43 dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
15:38 TransContainer’s IFRS-based earnings in 2020 increased by over 20% and exceeded RUB 100 bln
15:14 Valenciaport volumes up 5.89% in goods and 3.53% in containers
14:20 Seanergy Maritime Holdings to acquire two additional Capesize vessels
13:59 Gagarin Prospect completes first ever LNG Aframax tanker fuelling in USA
13:40 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 1 billion in its developement in 2020
13:11 Equinor aworded Heerema Marine Contractors Nederland SE with three contracts for Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning
12:50 Royal IHC hands over CSD MOHAB MAMEESH to Suez Canal Authority
12:33 Daltransugol to build 25-meter high dust and wind protection screen
12:10 Austal Australia delivers 9th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
11:15 Ministry of Energy in Chile and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign MOU on green hydrogen
11:04 Aker Solutions awarded work to recycle offshore platforms in Norway
10:42 Port of Antwerp develops a new online platform to digitalise, professionalise and automate requests for drone flights by operators
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 19, 2021