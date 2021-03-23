2021 March 23 13:44

Neptune Energy announces the installation of four Enhanced Horizontal Subsea Tree Systems in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea

Neptune Energy has announced the safe and successful installation of four Enhanced Horizontal Subsea Tree Systems (EHXT) for the Duva development project in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. The installation was carried out by a vessel instead of a rig, reducing installation time, costs and operational emissions, according to the company's release.

The Duva development, on Production Licence 636, is an oil and gas subsea tie-back to the Gjøa semi-submersible facility. Neptune Energy is the operator of both the Duva project and the Gjøa facility.

While conventional installation of EHXTs would be carried out with a drilling rig, Neptune, together with its partners and contractors, conducted the installation using the vessel Far Samson, operated by Solstad Offshore.



The 20 days of reduced rig time is equivalent to approximately $12 million savings for the license partners. By using a vessel instead of a rig, emissions were reduced by more than 60% during the installation activities.

It was the first time Neptune Energy has installed EHXTs in a standalone operation with a vessel. They were successfully deployed on the template wellheads over an 18-hour period, with the total installation and subsea system testing completed within eight days. The operation was carried out in close cooperation with TechnipFMC, Ross Offshore, Solstad Offshore, Oceaneering, Fugro, IKM and Tigmek.



The drilling rig Deepsea Yantai, operated by Odfjell Drilling, will drill and complete the remaining sections of the Duva well program during Q2/Q3 2021.

The Duva oil and gas field was Neptune’s first discovery in the Norwegian North Sea, a strategically important area supporting the company’s growth. It is located 14 km northeast of the Neptune-operated Gjøa field, at a water depth of 360 metres. Gross 2P reserves are 88 mmboe (gas 76%).

First production from Duva is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

Licence partners on Duva, PL 636, are Neptune Energy (Operator, and 30%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge (30%), PGNiG Upstream Norway (30%), Sval Energi (10%).