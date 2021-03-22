2021 March 22 16:54

RF Government approves long-term programme of LNG production development

LNG production in Russia can surge three times by 2035



The Government of the Russian Federation has approved the long-term programme for the development of LNG production, says official website of the RF Government.



By 2035, production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) can surge almost three times to 140 million tonnes. That target is set by the long-term LNG production programme approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



The document sets forth a variety of events aimed at enhancing the competitiveness in the industry. In particular, it is suggested to equalize the support of LNG projects being implemented in similar climate zones and conduct regular monitoring of large-scale manufactures under construction. Geological exploration will be encouraged to let discover new fields.



Wider use of Russian technologies will be an essential prerequisite for the development. That is about equipment intended for liquefaction and treatment of gas, special compressors, cryogenic units, autonomous LNG power facilities and integrated control systems. Russian companies able to manufacture such equipment will be provided with state support.



Another segment is small-scale production of LNG. Implementation of projects in this segment will facilitate gasification in the regions located far from main gaslines.



“In general, the programme implementation will let exploit the resource potential of Yamal, Gydan and the northern part of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, as well as the Arctic shelf in the future, It will also let attract new investors and build up exports of Russian LNG, which in its turn will let generate thousands of jobs and raise the standards of living in the area”, says the statement.