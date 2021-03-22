2021 March 22 11:44

Solstad Offshore sells its two vessels Lady Astrid and Lady Caronline

Partrederiet International Offshore Services ANS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore ASA, has sold the AHTS Lady Astrid and Lady Caroline, Solstad said in its news release.



Delivery of the vessels to the new owner took place Wednesday March 17th, 2021.



The sale of the vessels will result in an immaterial accounting effect for 1Q 2021.



Solstad Offshore ASA, formerly Solstad Farstad ASA, is a Norway-based shipping company which is mainly involved in petroleum service activities offshore. It is organized into three business segments: Anchor-Handling Vessels (AHTS), Supply Vessels (PSV) and Construction Service Vessels (CSV). The Company’s fleet consists of around 122 vessels. The Company operates through its head office and a network of branch offices located in Aberdeen, Singapore, Rio de Janeiro, Perth and Manila.