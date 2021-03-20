  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 20 10:53

    Digital ship clearance project seeks pilot port

    The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has issued a call for expressions of interest from countries with a medium-sized port to take part in a pilot project to establish an efficient digitalized system for electronic exchange of information in ports for ship clearance.

    The "Single Window for Facilitation of Trade (SWiFT) Project" will develop a system in a pilot port to allow electronic submission, through one single portal, of all information required by various Government agencies when a ship calls at a port. This concept is known as the Maritime Single Window (MSW) system. The SWiFT project will be implemented by IMO in partnership with Singapore.

    Regulations in IMO's Facilitation Convention require electronic exchange of data, to ensure the efficient clearance of ships. The single window concept is recommended, in order to avoid duplication of effort. Individual data elements should only be submitted once, electronically through a single point of entry, to the relevant regulatory agencies and other parties.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the value of digitalization. Electronic exchange of required data is speedier, more reliable, efficient and COVID-secure, since face-to-face contact is minimized.

    Under the pilot project, the selected country will be advised on the necessary legal, policy and institutional requirements for the MSW system. The port will then be provided with functional MSW software, hardware and/or IT services, configured to the country's needs. Training will also be provided.

    The pilot will be supported by Singapore via in-kind contributions and by IMO via the Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP).

    "Increased digitalization supports greater efficiency which benefits the ship, the port and wider supply chain," said Kitack Lim, IMO's Secretary-General. "We want to support countries in implementing the FAL Convention requirements for electronic data exchange, by supporting a pilot project which will show the way and result in know-how which can then be shared with others."

    Following the initial pilot and subject to funding availability, the aim is to replicate the pilot project in other IMO Member States in need of similar technical assistance.

    "Following implementation in the pilot port, the IMO-Singapore project endeavours to springboard countries in their digitalization journey and unlock the full potential of their maritime sectors. It is only when most, if not all, ports undergo digital transformation, that the full benefits of digitalization can be realized by the maritime community, " Mr. Julian Abril, Head of IMO's Facilitation Section said. "With support from IMO's Department of Partnership and Projects, we envisage an increasing number of discussions with external partners and resource mobilization efforts to support an ambitious scaling-up plan for this pilot initiative."

    The IMO-Singapore SWiFT Project builds upon an earlier successful project that delivered a maritime single window system in Antigua and Barbuda.

    That project, with in-kind and financial support provided by Norway, based on their experience in electronic facilitation of maritime trade, was implemented in 2018-2019. Singapore will bring in its experience to cater to the technical requirements for medium-size ports and for ports that would like to incorporate port to port communication protocols in such a system.

    "Close collaboration between maritime stakeholders is fundamental in ensuring an inclusive transitioning of the global maritime industry into a more efficient digital future," said Mr Tan Suan Jow, Dean of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) Academy.

    "Having successfully implemented digitalPORT@SG™ -  our national MSW - , Singapore stands ready to do our part, and we look forward to partnering an IMO Member State on this meaningful journey."

    IMO has invited Member States with an identified medium-sized port to submit their expressions of interest by 30 April 2021, in order to participate in the SWiFT Project. Further information is contained in Circular Letter No.4391.

    The implementation of specific activities of the Pilot Project is expected to commence by 15 June 2021.

    The work on maritime single window implementation will support achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 9, which seeks to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.

    More efficient shipping, working in partnership with the port sector, will be a major driver towards global resilience and sustainable development for the good of all people.

Другие новости по темам: IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 20

12:31 Carnival Corporation recognized among best companies for Latinos to work
12:09 Further improvements for fishing industry at Lerwick
11:46 Port of Rotterdam Authority awards Reeweg major maintenance contract to KWS
11:13 UK ports industry calls on UK administrations to prioritise industry over politics
10:53 Digital ship clearance project seeks pilot port
10:22 Seabin collects plastics from Kaiserhafen
09:55 Statement from JAXPORT CEO Eric Green on proposed COVID-19 relief for Florida seaports

2021 March 19

18:00 Icebreaker assistance period ends in Vanino port
17:54 CMA CGM updates Winter Surcharge for the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:43 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
16:43 dship Carriers launches new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
15:38 TransContainer’s IFRS-based earnings in 2020 increased by over 20% and exceeded RUB 100 bln
15:14 Valenciaport volumes up 5.89% in goods and 3.53% in containers
14:20 Seanergy Maritime Holdings to acquire two additional Capesize vessels
13:59 Gagarin Prospect completes first ever LNG Aframax tanker fuelling in USA
13:40 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg invested over RUB 1 billion in its developement in 2020
13:11 Equinor aworded Heerema Marine Contractors Nederland SE with three contracts for Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning
12:50 Royal IHC hands over CSD MOHAB MAMEESH to Suez Canal Authority
12:33 Daltransugol to build 25-meter high dust and wind protection screen
12:10 Austal Australia delivers 9th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
11:15 Ministry of Energy in Chile and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign MOU on green hydrogen
11:04 Aker Solutions awarded work to recycle offshore platforms in Norway
10:42 Port of Antwerp develops a new online platform to digitalise, professionalise and automate requests for drone flights by operators
10:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, March 19, 2021
10:11 Bunker prices start decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:47 Icebreaker assistance period completed at the seaports of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Azov and Yeisk
09:25 Oil prices are rising
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18
08:38 MAN Energy Solutions announces world-first ME-GA engine demonstration

2021 March 18

19:18 Keel-laying ceremony held for two ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput
18:31 Discovery Princess floats out at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone
18:09 Damen signs with South Port New Zealand for ATD 2412
17:50 Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead crab-processing vessel of Damen’s 5712Р design for Russian Crab Group
17:16 H2Gate: towards transhipment of 1 million tons of green hydrogen in the Amsterdam port
16:21 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2021
16:09 MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay
15:47 Haldor Topsoe and Aquamarine enter into a MoU with the purpose of building a green ammonia facility based on SOEC electrolysis
15:19 Singapore reaffirms role of ReCAAP and its efforts to combat piracy and sea robberies in Asia
14:53 Container ship "Barys" makes maiden voyage on Aktau-Baku route as part of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
14:20 Maritec offers enhanced bunker testing as Phenol content rises
14:01 ABP port-centric manufacturing facility in Newport to create 60 new jobs
13:38 Russian Fishery Company licensed its training center
13:14 APM Terminals Pecém registers a growth of 10% in 2020
12:39 Sea Ranger Service names Pullens as new MD
12:13 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov performs the tasks of long-distance campaign in Mediterranean Sea
11:27 Damen delivers two RSD Tugs 2513 to TSM
10:53 The Getting to Zero Coalition updates Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects
10:44 DeloPorts receives permit for commissioning new grain berth
10:22 China ban on transport of highly toxic chemicals in Yangtze River basin
10:00 Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia visits FSUE Rosmorport
09:37 Oil prices decrease on US reserves growth
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18, 2021
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17

2021 March 17

18:16 Crowley, ESVAGT to partner to add vessel and service capacity for the U.S. offshore wind industry
17:49 Rosmorport informs about planned supplies of bottom soil during construction of Vysotsky Grain Terminal
17:26 ICTSI partners with IGO-Avlino to launch AI driven Yard Management Solution
17:05 Valletta COVID-19 Cruise Operations Guidelines for a Safe Continuation of Cruising approved
16:27 Contracts awarded for state-of-the-art service operation vessels for Dogger Bank wind farm
16:14 APM Terminals launches two further APIs this month