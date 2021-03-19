2021 March 19 12:33

Daltransugol to build 25-meter high dust and wind protection screen

JSC Daltransugol, a subsidiary of Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK), has obtained a permit for construction of the highest windbreak facility among the ports of Russia under the programme for installation of dust suppression systems at its terminal, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency says referring to the Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities.



25-meter high dust and wind protection screen of 2,210 meters in length will be built along the perimeter of coal storage area. With coal pile of 16 meters, the 25-meter high shield will protect the area from wind blasts and ensure additional protection from a possible dust spreading.



To determine the optimal shape of the panels and their general configuration, the prevailing winds were monitored by foreign specialist over a year .



A contractor for production and installation of the screen is being selected with the first phase of the works estimated at RUB 750 million.



Daltransugol terminal is located in the deep-water Muchke Bay within the Vanino seaport borders. Built in 2008, the terminal is intended for shipment of coal produced by SUEK by the shortest route to the end users in the Asia Pacific Region.

The terminal is equipped with an automated railcar unloading system and a coal warehouse having a capacity of up to 1.2 million tonnes. The port can accommodate and serve Capesize vessels. In 2020, the terminal handled 23,223,400 tonnes of coal, almost 13% more than in 2019 (20,557,800 tonnes).



The terminal is currently undergoing modernization with a purpose to increase its annual capacity to 30 million tonnes. Under consideration is the project on construction of a second pier to raise the terminal capacity to 40 million tonnes per year.



