2021 March 19 09:25

Oil prices are rising

Oil prices rose by 0.2%

As of March 19, 07:32, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.21% higher to settle at $63.41 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.2% to close at $60.12 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are rising.