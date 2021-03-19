-
2021 March 19 09:25
Oil prices are rising
Oil prices rose by 0.2%
As of March 19, 07:32, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.21% higher to settle at $63.41 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.2% to close at $60.12 a barrel.
Crude oil prices are rising.
