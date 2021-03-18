2021 March 18 10:00

Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia visits FSUE Rosmorport

On March 12, 2021, Kirill Bogdanov, the Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia, has lead a meeting held in the central office of FSUE “Rosmorport” regarding the organization and development of situation centers of subordinate enterprises of the industry, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Director of the Department of Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Transport of Russia Dmitry Bakanov, director of FSBI “SIC Ministry of Transport of Russia” Evgeny Abuzyarov, General Director of FSUE “ZashchitaInfoTrans” Yury Spassky, General Director of FSUE “Rosmorport” Alexander Smirnov, Deputy General Director of FSUE “Rosmorport” Sergey Simonov, Head of Department of Digital Transformation of FSUE “Rosmorport” Pavel Bosenko participated in this meeting.

The participants of the meeting got acquainted with the functional capabilities of the situation center of FSUE “Rosmorport” in terms of monitoring the arrangement of vessels, KPMI objects, property, financial and production indicators of the enterprise, indicators of vessel calls and cargo turnover in the seaports of Russia.

During the demonstration of the capabilities of the situation center, a video conference session was held with the Arkhangelsk Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” and a conference with the Dixon icebreaker, which is on a trip in the White Sea.

Within the framework of the meeting there were discussed problematic issues regarding creation and development of situation centers in the field of maritime transport, organizing information interaction between the situation centers of the Ministry of Transport of Russia and subordinate organizations, using modern communication systems (including satellite communications) in order to improve the quality and speed of information processing.

Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Kirill Bogdanov made recommendations regarding possible areas of development of the situation center of FSUE “Rosmorport”.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed on further cooperation on the integration of the situation centers of FSUE “Rosmorport” and the Ministry of Transport of Russia.