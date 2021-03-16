2021 March 16 17:02

Wärtsilä highlights potential for new technological advances to enable scrubbers to tackle maritime CO2 emissions

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment highlights the potential for exhaust gas abatement systems to directly tackle maritime carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the near future, as technology advances and enables manufacturers to design and upgrade scrubbers to capture carbon at the point of exhaust, according to the company's release.

Wärtsilä has conducted extensive research and development to explore how Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) can be developed and scaled in maritime. Initial findings show that CCS on ships is technically viable for the sector to pursue. To further accelerate development, Wärtsilä is installing a 1MW pilot plant at its test facility in Moss, Norway.

This pilot plant will allow Wärtsilä to test its CCS technologies in a range of scenarios and conditions. Carbon capture and storage, enabled by scrubbers, must take a central role within the suite of solutions helping to drive decarbonisation in shipping, including alternative fuels and efficiency technologies. As there is not only one single solution on shipping’s environmental impact, the sector must innovate broadly across multiple areas.

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment is the market-leading marine exhaust gas cleaning system manufacturer, with a range of lifecycle scrubbing solutions. Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment offers integrated compliant solutions for all types of ships, and in open loop, closed loop or hybrid configurations. Wärtsilä’s scrubbers are built with a modular approach to future technology development, creating a platform for the abatement of other emissions from shipping beyond sulphur.

ABOUT WÄRTSILÄ MARINE SYSTEMS:

Wärtsilä Marine Systems offers high-quality products, solutions, and lifecycle services related to exhaust treatment applications, the gas value chain, seals & bearings, shaftline repair services, underwater services, and marine electrical integrations. Our aim is to provide the latest and most efficient solutions in line with Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine Ecosystem vision for a safer, better, and more sustainable future for our customers.

ABOUT WÄRTSILÄ:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.