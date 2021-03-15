2021 March 15 17:16

Woodside and Trafigura collaborate on first carbon offset condensate cargo from Pluto LNG

Woodside Burrup Pty Ltd (Woodside) and its Pluto LNG joint venture participants Kansai Electric Power Australia Pty Ltd (Kansai Electric) and Tokyo Gas Pluto Pty Ltd (Tokyo Gas) have delivered their first cargo of carbon offset condensate to independent commodity trading company Trafigura Pte Ltd (Trafigura). The cargo was loaded at Pluto LNG in Western Australia.

The carbon dioxide equivalent emissions associated with extraction, storage and shipping of the 650,000-barrel cargo will be offset through a combination of efficiency measures, which reduce emissions, and surrender of high-quality carbon offsets. Trafigura is working with the vessel owner to minimise actual emissions associated with transporting the cargo.

High-quality carbon offsets have been sourced from nature-based projects located in the Asia-Pacific region, independently validated and verified by the Gold Standard or Verified Carbon Standard.

Carbon dioxide equivalent emissions generated by extraction, storage and shipping of the cargo will be calculated jointly by Woodside and Trafigura. Calculation of emissions associated with extraction and storage will be based on data gathered by Woodside, as operator of Pluto LNG. Calculation of carbon emissions associated with shipping will be based on data collated by Trafigura, specific to the cargo voyage.

In addition to the transaction, Woodside and Trafigura have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities for carbon management in the marketing of carbon offset condensate, crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas in the future.

About Trafigura

Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. Trafigura sources, stores, transports and delivers a range of raw materials (including oil and refined products and metals and minerals) to clients around the world and has recently established a power and renewables trading division.



With circa 850 shareholders, Trafigura is owned by its employees. Over 8,500 employees work in 48 countries around the world. Trafigura has achieved substantial growth over recent years, growing revenue from USD12 billion in 2003 to USD147 billion in 2020.