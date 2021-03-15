2021 March 15 14:34

Top five reasons to attend Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference released

SMi Group have chosen the top five highlights of the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology virtual conference in May.

With an unrivalled speaker line-up, the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference, which is taking place virtually on the 12th and 13th May 2021, has an agenda featuring over 22 expert speakers who are set to give thought-provoking presentations on the current and future projects and programmes delivering unmanned and autonomous technology. SMi Group’s virtual conference platform enables delegates to network virtually, watch live briefings, view on-demand and learn in safety.

It is £499 for government, public sector, and military personnel to attend and just £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/pr3

The top five reasons to attend Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2021 include:

Senior naval officers from all over the world will be discussing the latest advancements in unmanned and autonomous technology. The nations speaking include Australia, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK, the USA, and more. Delegates will have the chance to listen to comprehensive briefings on anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, autonomy, updates on key unmanned platform programmes, technological innovation, unmanned hydrography and oceanography, and many more. This is the only event with a holistic focus on unmanned naval systems across the air, surface, and undersea domains. Delegates will hear the latest developments in unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and the projects enhancing their operational capacities. Key commercial partners such as Leonardo, Navantia, and Ocean Infinity, will have dedicated briefings and host virtual booths and one-to-one meetings to enable delegates to learn about their latest products and technology. This virtual event is a key calendar date for military and industry decision makers in unmanned systems, from Flag Officers to naval engineers and technical researchers.

