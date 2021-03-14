2021 March 14 12:04

MarineMax brings a premiere lineup with new models to the Palm Beach Boat Show

MarineMax will attend the 35th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show March 25 - 28 with a premier lineup with new models, including the latest from Azimut, Benetti, Galeon, Ocean Alexander, Aquila, Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Aviara, and Scout.



Paul Cummings, MarineMax Regional President, comments, “We’ve heard some great announcements from our partners recently, and our team is excited to show off new products for 2021. The highly anticipated Aquila 70 Luxury Yacht Power Catamaran will make her debut and is a must-see. The first model in the all-new line from Galeon, the 325 GTO, will accompany the Galeon section. And Sea Ray will feature their keel-up redesigned Sundancer 370 and the 400 SLX Outboard with twin V12 600-hp Mercury’s.”



The 35th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show takes place Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 28 along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from Palm Beach.



The show will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories, including hundreds of boats ranging from 8-foot inflatables to superyachts nearly 300 feet in length. In addition to the large selection of boats and exhibits, the show will offer fun and educational activities, including The AquaZone, an upfront experience with various water sports and innovative products, and kid’s fishing clinics by Hook the Future.



“With access to MarineMax’s nationwide premium inventory, getting out on the water is a certainty with the perfect boat or yacht for your family. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at this event, and private showings are available by appointment,” stated Cummings.



MarineMax will offer an online experience for those unable to attend in person. Online you’ll find the largest inventory of boats and yachts, access to videos, photos and virtual tours, interviews with boating experts and be able to place a hold on the boat you love to start your purchase process conveniently.



