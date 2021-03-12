2021 March 12 17:43

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2021 fell by 7.7% Y-o-Y

In February, the port’s throughput fell by 22%, year-on-year

In January-February 2021, the port of handled 1,581,300 tonnes of cargo, down 7.7%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



In February, the port’s throughput fell by 22% to 692,100 tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 38% to 60,800 tonnes including 23,800 tonnes of coal (-35%) and 32,700 tonnes of other cargoes (-29%).

Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 2% to 248,000 tonnes, while handling of general cargo dropped by 29% to 87,400 tonnes.

The port also handled 54,800 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (-10%) and 95,700 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-54%) including 20,400 tonnes of oil products (-85%), 32,700 tonnes of crude oil (-1%), 37,100 tonnes of food cargo (+10%) and 5,500 tonnes of chemicals (+83%).

The port’s container throughput surged by 60% to 28,736 TEUs.

In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.