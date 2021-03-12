  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 12 17:43

    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2021 fell by 7.7% Y-o-Y

    In February, the port’s throughput fell by 22%, year-on-year

    In January-February 2021, the port of handled 1,581,300 tonnes of cargo, down 7.7%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In February, the port’s throughput fell by 22% to 692,100 tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 38% to 60,800 tonnes including 23,800 tonnes of coal (-35%) and 32,700 tonnes of other cargoes (-29%).

    Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 2% to 248,000 tonnes, while handling of general cargo dropped by 29% to 87,400 tonnes.

    The port also handled 54,800 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (-10%) and 95,700 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-54%) including 20,400 tonnes of oil products (-85%), 32,700 tonnes of crude oil (-1%), 37,100 tonnes of food cargo (+10%) and 5,500 tonnes of chemicals (+83%).

    The port’s container throughput surged by 60% to 28,736 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

    The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.

Другие новости по темам: Kaliningrad  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 12

18:04 Corvette Stoyky and sea tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet make business call to Oman
17:43 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2021 fell by 7.7% Y-o-Y
17:16 Renewal and expansion of Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance agreement will enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint for Van Oord dredger
16:45 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2021 surged by 73.1% Y-o-Y
16:13 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2020
16:12 Rosmorport took part in Hydraulic Engineering Facilities and Dredging Congress
15:28 Aker Arctic prepars for full scale ice trials season
14:40 Port of Antwerp sees strong growth in reefer segment in 2020
14:31 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2021 fell by 24.8% Y-o-Y
13:45 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2021 fell by 5.9% Y-o-Y
13:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 2M’2021 rose by 7.5% YoY
12:40 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2021 fell by 5.2% Y-o-Y
12:15 North America’s tallest cranes rise at the Port of Oakland
11:47 Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications reports on transport market results 2020
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% (detalization)
10:59 Shell hits milestone in fleet decarbonisation with half of long-term chartered crude tankers
10:48 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 0.8% in 2M’2021
10:26 Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees dredging of 12.5 million cbm of material
10:00 Oboronlogistics and Russian Railways operate under direct contracts
09:39 Oil prices are decreasing
09:35 Port of Los Angeles completes nearly $1 million in enhancements to fruit terminal
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of March 11
09:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 12, 2021

2021 March 11

18:14 Transit of containers on network owned by Russian Railways increased 1.8 times in January-February 2021
17:56 DNV advises Australia’s plan for decarbonising gas networks
17:41 British Ports Association welcomes significant Brexit borders extension
17:40 Rosmorport’s revenues from port charges decreased by 3% in 2M’2021
17:26 Danish port orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
17:16 Zeaborn Ship Management builds on navigational excellence with Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution
16:43 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2021
16:30 MSC introduces a new container shipping service between Southeast Asia and U.S. West Coast with new Sentosa service
16:05 Industry backs United Nations $5 billion ‘moon-shot’ programme to decarbonise shipping
15:52 BIMCO and RINA propose method to calculate energy efficiency of existing ships
15:49 NIBULON and Jordan demonstrate successful cooperation
15:30 CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge from Morocco to North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia & Poland
14:28 Average physical depreciation of Rosmorport’s berthing facilities decreased to 22.7%
14:02 Port of Long Beach reports record in February 2021
13:46 NLMK Group introduces new product transportation scheme
13:22 MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line
13:15 LR awarded Approval in Principle for Exmar ammonia fuelled gas carrier
12:52 Introduction of port charges for coal loading in FE suggested by ad hoc ministry
12:31 Vard delivers expedition cruise vessel to Coral Expeditions
12:03 Maersk Product Tankers delivers record-high financial results in 2020
11:46 Russian scientists developed composite-based floating modules for Arctic infrastructure projects
11:30 Gasum obtains LNG distribution license in France
11:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11, 2021
11:02 Equinor awarded PGS and Shearwater GeoServices framework agreements for 4D towed streamer seismic acquisition offshore Norway
10:23 UK port industry welcomes focus on freight in interim Union Connectivity Review
10:20 Royal IHC, DMI and Royal Netherlands Navy sign contract for the docking and repair of HNLMS Groningen
10:01 First turn of EuroChem terminal to be launched in Ust-Luga by Q4’2023
09:39 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for 2020
09:20 Oil prices start rising
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 10

2021 March 10

18:35 DEME Offshore and Sabca test drones for O&M and critical operations at a wind farm in the North Sea
18:22 RF Transport Ministry set to arrange phase by phase transfer of inland water ways to unified operator’s management
18:15 Wärtsilä to deliver barge-mounted 54 MW / 32 MWh energy storage system to Therma Marine, Philippines
18:00 Scope of dredging at Russia’s IWW to total 21.2 million cubic meters in 2021
17:45 ABP and Clarksons Port Services sign new long-term agreement in Ipswich
17:30 Budget for dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay almost doubled to about RUB 19 billion
17:15 Solstad awarded four PSV contracts for work in the UK North Sea