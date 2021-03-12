2021 March 12 14:31

Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2021 fell by 24.8% Y-o-Y

In February, the port’s throughput fell by 23%

In January-February 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 8,398,200 tonnes of cargo, down 24.8%, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, the port’s February throughput fell by 23% to 3,966,000 tonnes including 2,401,700 tonnes of crude oil (-31%) and 1,564,300 tonnes of oil products (-6%).

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).