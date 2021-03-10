2021 March 10 18:22

RF Transport Ministry set to arrange phase by phase transfer of inland water ways to unified operator’s management

The unified operator is to ensure attractive conditions for the commercial shipping



The transfer of inland water ways to the management of the unified operator should be done phase by phase, Aleksandr Poshivay, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, said at the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow.



According to him, the unified operator can gradually take over about a half of inland water ways’ length. The task of the unified operator will be to ensure attractive conditions for the commercial shipping.



The Ministry of Transport is working on the issue.



Aleksandr Poshivay emphasized that it is Rosmorrechflot that is in charge of the IWW development. Now it is necessary to give an impetus to further development of river shipping.



When commenting the plans on collection of charges at some parts of the IWW, the official said it would not mean any extra financial load on ship owners as the charges are to be taken from the additional income they get thanks to deepened waterways and, consequently, increased loading of their vessels.