2021 March 10 17:00

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2021 dropped by 14.6%

Coal handling plunged by 89%

In January-February 2021, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 3.43 million tonnes of cargo (-14.6%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain increased by 79.7% to 560,900 tonnes, coal handling fell by 88.7% to 70,000 tonnes, chemicals – down 25.1% to 207,500 tonnes, ore – surged 3-fold to 149.600 tonnes, wood pellets – down 0.9% to 399,100 tonnes, wood chips – down 43% to 147,800 tonnes, sawn timber – up over two-fold to 66,100 tonnes, oil products – up 3.8% to 430,500 tonnes, timber – up 12.3% to 370,400 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput fell by 19.9% to 65,420TEU.

No passengers were serviced in the port in the reported period.



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2020, the port handled 23.7 million tonnes of cargo.