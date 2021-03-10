2021 March 10 12:05

MSC reports another successful year for its reefer cargo services

Shipping over 1.9 million refrigerated containers (also known as ‘reefer’) in 2020 alone, topping its previous record of 1.8 million in 2019, MSC continues to successfully sail the seas bringing fresh produce to consumers around the world, according to the company's release.



2020 was another successful year for MSC’s reefer services as it battled through the COVID pandemic to continue to deliver essential foods and medicines. Being a world leader in refrigerated transport solutions, MSC operates one of the world’s largest and most advanced reefer container fleets: in 2020 MSC shipped a record 1.9 million reefer containers.



Global demand for fresh fruit has grown by as much as 40% over the last decade. This was further intensified in 2020 by a greater demand for immunity boosting foods rich in vitamin C, such as fresh fruit, as part of a growing trend in personal health and nutrition, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to meet an increased demand for reefer cargo service in existing and new destinations around the world, MSC have been expanding its reefer fleet for temperature-sensitive cargo, notably by adding 15,000 Star Cool units in 2020.

Further developments in MSC services can be found in its Gülsün Class container ships. Thanks to their improved design and larger size, these giant ocean-going vessels are able to carry over 2,000 additional reefer containers than the previous generation. The increased capacity has helped service the high volumes of trade activity between Europe and Asia, boosting the trade of food, drinks, pharmaceuticals and other chilled and frozen products.



In 2020, MSC made the first ever shipment of Chilean clementines to Hong Kong, connecting Asia and Latin America via its INCA Service. Shortly after, MSC successfully delivered the first ever shipment of avocados from Colombia to China, a journey made possible through our advanced reefer technology.



MSC’s reefer containers feature Controlled Atmosphere (CA) integrated technology such as XtendFRESH™ and Star Cool®. MSC also has strong partnerships with other suppliers like Liventus®, Maxtend® and Purfresh®. Such systems extend the shelf life of perishable goods by regulating oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, which slows down the ripening process and keeps fruit fresh for longer.

Cold Treatment (CT) is a chemical-free way to eliminate fruit flies and other insects. The process lowers the temperature of the fruit pulp and maintains it for a specified period of time, with varying settings, depending on the country of origin, the type of commodity and the country of destination.



The market for reefer services is set to grow in the coming years and with a fleet of 560 vessels, MSC is well-positioned to service that demand as an established leader in refrigerated cargo transportation in many regions.