  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 10 09:59

    Stena Line aims to become the most diverse shipping company in the world

    The Swedish ferry company has increased the number of female managers it employs by an impressive 42% in only 5 years and has the ambitious target of ensuring they account for 30% of all management by the end of next year, according to the company's release.

    Only a meagre 2% of the 1.2 million seafarers globally are women, so ferry company Stena Line is already doing a lot to challenge and change that. By working hard to tackle the gender gap, the company has increased the number of female managers to one out of every five it employs (20% of all managers) in only five years - an increase of 42%. But targets are much more ambitious: before the end of 2022 its intention is that 30% of all managers, on all levels of the company, shall be females; from ferries and ports to management teams and, importantly, at board level.
    ”We need to ensure that we can attract, recruit and keep the best talents by actively recruiting from all genders for all positions. Gender equality gives us more competence to choose from in a world where companies are competing for talent. Research shows that when companies are more equal, they are also more creative and innovative, as well as making more money”, says Margareta Jensen Dickson, Group Head of People, Stena Line.
    Stena Line’s diversity ambitions are guided by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 5 – Achieve Gender Equality and Empower all Women and Girls – and specifically, to achieve Target 5.5 “Ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life”. The aim is to successfully fulfill one of the key indicators to achieving this, which is the ‘proportion of women in managerial positions’.
    To achieve this Stena Line implemented a strategy to increase the number of female managers across the company. And it has paid off. In less than five years the percentage of female managers across the company has increased to one in every five, an increase of 42%.
    But the company has a much more ambitious target. Before the end of 2022, the aim is that 30% of all managers, on all levels of the company, shall be females - from ferries and ports to management teams and the company’s board. Then the long-term aim is for Stena Line to achieve total gender equality.
    To reach these targets, Stena Line has implemented several actions, including:
     Succession planning: implemented to ensure that all genders are represented in the succession planning of managers at all levels of the company.
     Challenge recruitment traditions: brought in new routines to change the recruitment traditions in all positions, especially where there is gender imbalance.
     Global Female Leaders’ Network: A new network for all female leaders within the Stena Sphere is to be launched in 2021. The purpose is to make more female role models visible, create more connections within the Stena Sphere, as well as attract, motivate and develop young female leaders within the global Stena network.
     Global employer branding campaign: On International Women’s day, 8 March 2021, Stena Line will launch a global ‘employer branding’ campaign on social media, aimed at women in shipping and transport. The campaign will run for the rest of the year and will highlight female role models and leaders from different parts of the company. Meet some of our role models from the campaign
    For more information, please contact:
    Stena Line Group Press Office
    +46 (0)31 85 85 32, press@stenaline.com
    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe operating 25,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.
    For more information please visit www.stenaline.com
    About Us
    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has 15 700 employees and an annual turnover of around 37 billion SEK.

Другие новости по темам: Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 10

18:35 DEME Offshore and Sabca test drones for O&M and critical operations at a wind farm in the North Sea
18:22 RF Transport Ministry set to arrange phase by phase transfer of inland water ways to unified operator’s management
18:15 Wärtsilä to deliver barge-mounted 54 MW / 32 MWh energy storage system to Therma Marine, Philippines
18:00 Scope of dredging at Russia’s IWW to total 21.2 million cubic meters in 2021
17:45 ABP and Clarksons Port Services sign new long-term agreement in Ipswich
17:30 Budget for dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay almost doubled to about RUB 19 billion
17:15 Solstad awarded four PSV contracts for work in the UK North Sea
17:00 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2021 dropped by 14.6%
16:41 APM Terminals Barcelona applies 5G technology to improve traffic safety
16:15 Maritime industry leaders to explore ammonia as marine fuel in Singapore
16:00 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2021 fell by 3.2% Y-o-Y
15:41 Crowley, Greenbrier launch and christen new fuel barge for Alaska
15:24 Keppel O&M delivers LNG carrier to the subsidiary of Avenir LNG
15:04 Kalmar receives repeat order of AutoStrads from Patrick Terminals
14:46 Western Shiprepair completed maintenance and repair works of Stena Flavia
14:29 MAN Energy Solutions to provide services for Greece’s first LNG truck-loading pilot station
14:17 Port of Liepaja throughput in 2M’2021 rose by 0.8% Y-o-Y
13:48 Aymeric Hamon appointed as General Director of Mordraga
13:36 Petersburg Oil Terminal starts handling Belarus' oil products
13:10 Port of Ipswich reaches 2 million tonnes of cargo since lockdown
12:53 ABB technology to support iconic U.S. ferry’s move to hybrid-electric operations
12:05 MSC reports another successful year for its reefer cargo services
11:54 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company completes another stage of its container storage yard modernisation
11:26 NIBULON’s high-capacity fleet sets new export record
11:05 VCFI continues to rise in February and grows by 6.83%
10:40 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” opens in Moscow
10:39 MOL enhances function of AR navigation system to support vessel navigation
09:59 Stena Line aims to become the most diverse shipping company in the world
09:54 Artificial plot of land put into operation in Ust-Luga seaport
09:40 Oil prices decrease as US reserves grow
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 10, 2021
09:27 Baltic Dry Index as of March 9
09:15 ECSA-ETF: EU shipping needs to attract and retain more women
08:01 Sembcorp Marine secures first sustainability-linked loan facility with DBS Bank

2021 March 9

18:41 Bremen’s Senate commissions a hydrogen study
18:20 Verifavia Shipping certifies and enhances IB’s InfoSHIP technology to support environmental regulation compliance
18:05 Holland Shipyards to construct hydrogen-powered fuel cell propulsion system for inland shipping
17:54 Kalmar’s to supply RTG and mobile equipment solutions for new Dry Port in Laos
17:38 StormGeo launches Strategic Power Routing to maximize fuel savings for shippers
16:14 "K" Line announces establishment of Carbon Neutral Promotion Group
15:46 Singapore is the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation
15:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe & the Mediterranean to West Africa
14:57 Singapore is the first country to ratify the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation
14:21 Maureen Bannerman to take over as APM Terminals Bahrain new Managing Director
13:22 Ulstein newbuild makes splash with innovative davit concept
13:14 Russian Pollock plant expands production
12:45 Klaipėda LNG reloading station reached symbolic milestones
12:21 DNV awards AiP to HMD for intra-Europe feeder container ship Euro-Congreen 1900
12:11 Large-scale methanol testing to begin at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre
11:49 Port of Tallinn now consumes only green electricity produced in Estonia
11:21 StormGeo launches Strategic Power Routing to maximize fuel savings for shippers
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2M’20201 fell by 1.8% YoY
10:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 09, 2021
09:46 Stena Bulk unveils InfinityMAX concept vessel design
09:24 Oil prices rise in expectation of demand
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of March 8
08:10 Linde to supply world's first hydrogen-powered ferry

2021 March 8

16:42 Maureen Bannerman to take over as APM Terminals Bahrain new Managing Director
15:18 Kari Wilkinson takes the helm at Ingalls Shipbuilding as president
14:39 EPS, OCI, and MAN partner to adopt methanol and ammonia as marine fuel