2021 March 10 10:40

4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” opens in Moscow

The event is organized by PortNews Media Group

The 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by the leading maritime industry media group PortNews kicked off in Moscow, at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.

The event supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom includes the 8th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 4th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

The Congress programme is focused on the latest dredging and hydraulic engineering technologies as well as projects being implemented in Russian ports and on inland water ways of the Russian Federation.

General Sponsor of the Congress is Damen Shipyards Group. The Congress is also sponsored by Boskalis, GTNS, Nonius Engineering, Composit, КТК-Bunker, Mordraga.