2021 March 8 16:42

Maureen Bannerman to take over as APM Terminals Bahrain new Managing Director

APM Terminals Bahrain announces Maureen Bannerman as the new Managing Director, following the earlier announcement on Susan Hunter leaving the position at the end of April 2021. Maureen will assume the role in early April.



Maureen Bannerman will join APM Terminals from Dubai Airports, where she has held the position of Vice President, Commercial since 2016, directly responsible for the commercial vision and strategy of the world’s busiest airport. Prior to that, Ms Bannerman held executive positions in Serco Dubai Metro (company managing Dubai’s metro and tram systems), Abu Dhabi Airports, as well as UK’s Network Rail and High Speed Rail System.



“With vast experience in the transport and logistics sector, Maureen will be a great asset to APM Terminals and will play a key role in strengthening our footprint in the Middle East”, shared David Skov, Head of Africa and Middle East Portfolio at APM Terminals. “APM Terminals Bahrain is a key maritime gateway into the Middle East and I look forward to working with Maureen on further developing its position and service offering.”



Ms Bannerman replaces Susan Hunter, who has been managing APM Terminals Bahrain since January 2019, advancing the strategic and transformational agenda of the company and improving its operational and commercial performance.



“I am very excited to be joining APM Terminals and continuing its exciting journey of continuous improvement and operational excellence, especially in a year when it celebrates its 20th anniversary as independent business and brand. I look forward to working jointly with our partners in the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, our key stakeholders and customers on developing the transport and logistics sector further in the country”, shared Maureen Bannerman.



About APM Terminals



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. APM Terminals' team of 21,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year.