2021 March 8 11:52

AMSA: National float-free EPIRB inspection campaign delivers great results so far

Since the 1 February 2021, Australian Maritime Safety Authority inspectors have been conducting a national float-free EPIRB focused inspection campaign to ensure operators meet their obligations, AMSA said.



So far 90 per cent of vessels inspected have a correctly fitted float-free EPIRB registered with AMSA. This is a good result, well done to owners, masters and crew of these vessels!



For vessel owners who have yet to purchase a float-free EPIRB there continues to be stock available around the country. All EPIRBs must be registered with AMSA.



The focused inspection campaign will continue until the end of April 2021.