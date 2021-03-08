-
2021 March 8 11:52
AMSA: National float-free EPIRB inspection campaign delivers great results so far
Since the 1 February 2021, Australian Maritime Safety Authority inspectors have been conducting a national float-free EPIRB focused inspection campaign to ensure operators meet their obligations, AMSA said.
So far 90 per cent of vessels inspected have a correctly fitted float-free EPIRB registered with AMSA. This is a good result, well done to owners, masters and crew of these vessels!
For vessel owners who have yet to purchase a float-free EPIRB there continues to be stock available around the country. All EPIRBs must be registered with AMSA.
The focused inspection campaign will continue until the end of April 2021.
