2021 March 5 18:27

Logimatic signs contract with Hapag-Lloyd for implementation of SERTICA on more than 70 of the largest container vessels

Hapag-Lloyd initiates a digital transformation implementing SERTICA on more than 70 of the largest container vessels in the world. The goal is to provide a common Technical Fleet Management System for its fleets both in Hamburg and Dubai, according to Logimatic's release.



When Hapag-Lloyd decided to invest in a modern and IoT ready software platform for both ship and shore operations, it was important to find a system that is easy to use for the crew.



Despite the global pandemic, the entire process was managed and conducted in a safe manner with online presentations, test scenarios, workshops and contract negotiations.



About Hapag-Lloyd

Germany-based company primarily engaged in the marine freight and logistics sector. The company focuses on providing liner services between all continents. Operates 234 modern ships and transports 12 million TEU per year.