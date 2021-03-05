  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 5 14:33

    Krasnoye Sormovo to invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year

    The retrofit will let increase production to 15 ships per year, says General Director Mikhail Pershin

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it will invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year. The company is set to install unique 6-meter long bending machine for rolling plates and modernize its fleet of harbor tugs. The company also plans modernization of crane, press and other equipment as well as further introduction of industrial robots.

    “Despite the challenges and restrictions caused by the pandemic we have reached the key targets set for 2020 and continue investing in technical upgrading of the plant, - says Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. – The resources for investments in procurement of new equipment and modernization of the existing one planned for 2021 will be taken from the shipyard’s net profit”.

    In 2018, Krasnoye Sormovo built 8 ships, in 2019 – 10 ships. In 2020, the shipyard delivered ten RSD59 ships and the first passenger ship of Project PV300, the Mustai Karim.

    By the beginning of this year, the shipyard has built and delivered 22 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 thus holding the leadership in construction of such ships among domestic shipyards.

    “Our target is to build 15 ships per year, - said Mikhail Pershin. – We are looking into construction of new river-going vessels of 3,000-5,000 tonnes in capacity”.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: Krasnoye Sormovo, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 5

18:27 Logimatic signs contract with Hapag-Lloyd for implementation of SERTICA on more than 70 of the largest container vessels
17:39 Ilya Muromets icebreaker to participate in expedition of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet and Russian Geographical Society
17:01 Association of Lithuanian Stevedoring Companies appoints new President
16:37 Keel laying ceremony for ‘Green Jade’ was held at CSBC’s shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
15:44 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 2M’2021 fell by 2.1% Y-o-Y
15:22 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2021 climbed by 7% Y-o-Y
14:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2021 rose by 70% Y-o-Y
14:47 IAA PortNews' greetings on the International Women's Day!
14:33 Krasnoye Sormovo to invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year
14:15 HHI Group launches “Hydrogen Project” with Saudi Aramco
13:11 Eco-bonus for sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region via Ports of Stockholm
12:48 Oboronlogistics to take part in preparation of Strategy for Development of Russia’s Shipbuilding Industry
12:32 ICTSI 2020 net income up 1% to US$101.8mln
12:26 Global Ports Investments announces its operational results and publishes its consolidated financial statements for 2020
12:01 EGS extends rail link Rotterdam-Bavaria
11:31 DNV advises PGE Baltica on setup of a joint venture structure to develop, build and operate two offshore wind plants in the Baltic Sea
11:01 LR completes purchase of C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group
10:45 Shipping company and chief officer convicted for dumping garbage in Great Barrier Reef
10:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 5, 2021
10:40 RS contributes to improvement of STCW audits
10:18 Solstad Offshore announces contracts awards for two subsea construction vessels
10:07 Aker Solutions awarded Åsgard B modification contract
09:44 Bunker prices are stale at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:27 Oil market sees steady growth of prices
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of March 4

2021 March 4

18:31 Royal Doeksen takes over Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam from Royal IHC
18:11 A.P. Moller- Maersk to pioneer a first-ever block train from Japan to UK via Trans-Siberian railway
18:03 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2021
17:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries
17:18 Rosmorport obtains approval of Glavgosexpertiza for dredging under project on construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka
16:44 Nefteflot lays down two survey ships of Project RDB66.62
15:15 Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% in 2020 - Marine Benchmark
14:32 BW Group and Miros launch fuel-saving, emissions-reducing JV
14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down seventh Aframax tanker, Academic Ivanter
13:32 IAA PortNews to hold webinar dedicated to Yenisey as one of Siberian waterways on March 17
13:01 APM Terminals Valencia assembles three new Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes
12:03 Expeditionary Survey Boat Hydrograaf named at Damen Shipyards Den Helder
11:46 Roadmap approved for reduction of coal industry’s environmental impact
11:03 DNV supports Hapag-Lloyd’s milestone green financing
10:29 Gazpromneft-Lubricants solidifies the cooperation with FESCO
10:17 DuPont awarded grant from Singapore’s National Water Agency to increase sustainability of desalination for clean water
10:08 Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for February 2021
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 04, 2021
09:27 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 3

2021 March 3

18:20 Star Bulk Carriers announces acquisition of two resale modern high specification Kamsarmax vessels
18:16 Jumbo and SAL intend to form joint venture
17:55 ABS publishes landmark U.S. Offshore Wind Report
17:48 4.81 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-February 2021
17:24 Chancellor put ports at heart of regional growth and prosperity
17:17 Latvia’s innovative technologies enhance the competitiveness of the Port of Riga
16:54 Rates approved for investment harbor dues collected by Rosmorport in Murmansk
16:29 Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet sailed to Barents Sea for exercises
16:05 Royal IHC and Cochin Shipyard sign MoU to provide a trailing suction hopper dredger to be built for Dredging Corporation of India
15:20 Grimaldi christened ro-ro vessel Eco Livorno
15:02 Yantar Shipyard acquires more equipment of domestic origin
14:38 Delo Group assets develop joint operations
14:13 Holland Shipyards Group to retrofit Future Proof Shipping’s vessel to sail on H2 power
14:10 Russia and Syria look into establishment of joint shipping line
13:47 World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Asia and the USA