2021 March 5 14:33

Krasnoye Sormovo to invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year

The retrofit will let increase production to 15 ships per year, says General Director Mikhail Pershin

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it will invest RUB 250 million in technical upgrading this year. The company is set to install unique 6-meter long bending machine for rolling plates and modernize its fleet of harbor tugs. The company also plans modernization of crane, press and other equipment as well as further introduction of industrial robots.

“Despite the challenges and restrictions caused by the pandemic we have reached the key targets set for 2020 and continue investing in technical upgrading of the plant, - says Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. – The resources for investments in procurement of new equipment and modernization of the existing one planned for 2021 will be taken from the shipyard’s net profit”.

In 2018, Krasnoye Sormovo built 8 ships, in 2019 – 10 ships. In 2020, the shipyard delivered ten RSD59 ships and the first passenger ship of Project PV300, the Mustai Karim.

By the beginning of this year, the shipyard has built and delivered 22 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 thus holding the leadership in construction of such ships among domestic shipyards.

“Our target is to build 15 ships per year, - said Mikhail Pershin. – We are looking into construction of new river-going vessels of 3,000-5,000 tonnes in capacity”.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.