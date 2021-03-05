2021 March 5 13:11

Eco-bonus for sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region via Ports of Stockholm

The Swedish government is rewarding innovative and sustainable shipping projects of shipping companies with an eco-bonus environmental incentive. Three of the four projects selected to receive an eco-bonus operate services to and from Ports of Stockholm.

Shipping companies have been eligible to apply for an environmental compensation bonus to transition from land to sea transport. The good news was announced last week that three of the four projects selected to receive an eco-bonus promote sustainable transport to and from the Stockholm region.

The three projects awarded compensation that are associated with Ports of Stockholm are:

AB Rederi Gotland – For changing from road cargo transport to sea transport between Nynäshamn and Rostock, Germany.

Wallenius Marine AB – For changing from road cargo transport to sea transport in the greater Stockholm region.

IW Line Rederi AB – For changing from road cargo transport to sea transport between Norrköping and Kapellskär.

The government’s intention with the eco-bonus incentive is to promote new and improve existing sea transport possibilities to reduce the pressure on the Swedish road network and reduce emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases. Transporting goods by sea instead of by road in most cases has significant environmental benefits.