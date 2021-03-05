2021 March 5 11:01

LR completes purchase of C-MAP Commercial from Navico Group

LR has acquired the C-MAP commercial marine business from Navico Group, according to the company's release. The transaction for the leading provider of commercial marine cartography and digital publications, shore-side and shipside voyage optimization, cloud-based fleet management and fleet analytics software was completed on 3 March 2021.

C-MAP will be integrated with the i4 Insight platform, strengthening the existing performance platform ecosystem and this acquisition builds on Lloyd’s Register’s vision of solving problems with integrated digital solutions that will conquer the challenge of isolated and disconnected maritime systems. It follows recent partnership agreements between i4 Insight and other maritime players including Greensteam, FNT and Laros.



