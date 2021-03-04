2021 March 4 18:31

Royal Doeksen takes over Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam from Royal IHC

On the 3rd of March, 2021, Royal IHC and Royal Doeksen reached an agreement on the acquisition of all shares in Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

Mid 2020, IHC presented their new strategy going back to its core business. As a result of this new strategy it was decided that Vuyk, among other companies, would be divested. The management of Vuyk was involved during the whole divestment process and is very pleased to now be a part of the Rotterdam based Royal Doeksen.

Vuyk Engineering was founded in 1979. Over the past decades Vuyk has evolved into a design and engineering office with expertise in various parts of the maritime industry. Nowadays Vuyk focusses on three disciplines; Vessel design, Equipment design and Marine operations. The combined expertise in these areas and the highly qualified engineers enable Vuyk to fully understand complex operations and requirements. First time right and reliability will continue to be the main drivers.

Royal Doeksen, established in 1908, is a family-owned business with a long history as a shipping company with strong family values. Originally involved in shell dredging and salvage along the Dutch coast, Doeksen further expanded its operations with ferry services between Harlingen and the Frisian Islands and not too long ago they became owner of the bespoke superyacht builder Royal Huisman. Doeksen also operates commuters and recreational fast ferry transport services in the Rotterdam region.