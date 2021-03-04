2021 March 4 17:18

Rosmorport obtains approval of Glavgosexpertiza for dredging under project on construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka

The LNG terminal project is included into the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024

FSUE Rosmorport has adjust the design documentation for dredging works under the project on construction of an LNG terminal in the Bechevinskaya Bay (Kamchatka territory). As the company told IAA PortNews, it has obtained the approval of Glavgosexpertiza.The project is included into the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.The company is currently preparing for signing the state contract with the contractor to be selected through a competition.Novatek-Kamchatka LLC and FSUE Rosmorport (in the part of federal property) are the main participants in the investment project to create an offshore facility for transshipment of liquefied natural gas in the Kamchatka Territory. Designed capacity is 21 million tonnes of LNG per year. The scope of dredging works is estimated at 16.5 cbm of material.

The investment project on construction and development of transshipment facilities in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Kamchatka Territory is intended for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered from Sabetta port in the Gulf of Ob by ice-class gas carriers onto non-ice-class tankers for further delivery to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 110 billion.

The port infrastructure will include two floating LNG storage facilities, an access canal in the Bechevinskaya Bay, offshore points for ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG and a system ensuring safe traffic of vessels.

RF Government earlier said the project on construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka had been put under special control of the state.

