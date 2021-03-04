  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 4 15:15

    Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% in 2020 - Marine Benchmark

    Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% last year as the Coronavirus pandemic curtailed 2020 shipping activity, according to maritime data provider Marine Benchmark.  

    CO2 emissions among the 'Big-3' - Tankers, Bulkers and Containers - actually increased 1.2%, with a 2.4% decline in Container emissions offset by growth in the Bulker and Tanker sectors. However, the smaller sectors reversed this growth, with cruise ship emissions experiencing the greatest contraction - down 45% - and with steep declines in ferries, roro's and vehicles carriers consistent with the weak demand.  

    Torbjorn Rydbergh, Marine Benchmark's CEO, noted that: "The Coronavirus pandemic has had a varied effect on shipping, with Tankers and Bulkers generally performing well, while other sectors faced headwinds as consumer demand plummeted. Whilst the overall result is a decrease in carbon emissions for last year, the effect may be temporary as the current recovery in global economic demand points to stronger 2021 shipping activity."

    Vessel CO2 emissions are calculated from the carbon content of the fuel consumed. Marine heavy fuel oil is approximately 86% carbon, which implies about 3.15 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of fuel consumed. Since the carbon content of diesel (gas oil) is slightly higher, so too are the CO2 emissions per tonne of fuel consumed. Actual vessel fuel consumption depends on a range a range of factors, but primarily the hull, engine and propeller design, vessel displacement (draft), speed and fouling, as well as hydrological and meteorological conditions (including wind, waves and current). Marine Benchmark’s proprietary algorithms estimate vessel fuel consumption by main and auxiliary engines, based on these factors, utilising hourly AIS data for all IMO registered ships spanning over 10-years.

    ABOUT MARINE BENCHMARK

    Marine Benchmark was founded in Gothenburg in 2012 by Torbjörn Rydbergh and Börje Berneblad. Their core area of expertise is creating technology that enables clients to see a clear picture of what is happening in their industry so they can make more informed business decisions. Stemming from a lifetime of experience in shipping and data analysis, Marine Benchmark has a history of producing advanced vessel analysis, and quickly took the lead in developing vessel statistics based on AIS. The company has a partnership with Simpson Spence Young (SSY), the world’s largest independent shipbroker.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 4

18:31 Royal Doeksen takes over Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam from Royal IHC
18:11 A.P. Moller- Maersk to pioneer a first-ever block train from Japan to UK via Trans-Siberian railway
18:03 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2021
17:59 Torqeedo and Poseidon announce new, commercial-grade electric drive for passenger ferries
17:18 Rosmorport obtains approval of Glavgosexpertiza for dredging under project on construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka
16:44 Nefteflot lays down two survey ships of Project RDB66.62
15:15 Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% in 2020 - Marine Benchmark
14:32 BW Group and Miros launch fuel-saving, emissions-reducing JV
14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down seventh Aframax tanker, Academic Ivanter
13:32 IAA PortNews to hold webinar dedicated to Yenisey as one of Siberian waterways on March 17
13:01 APM Terminals Valencia assembles three new Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes
12:03 Expeditionary Survey Boat Hydrograaf named at Damen Shipyards Den Helder
11:46 Roadmap approved for reduction of coal industry’s environmental impact
11:03 DNV supports Hapag-Lloyd’s milestone green financing
10:29 Gazpromneft-Lubricants solidifies the cooperation with FESCO
10:17 DuPont awarded grant from Singapore’s National Water Agency to increase sustainability of desalination for clean water
10:08 Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for February 2021
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 04, 2021
09:27 Oil prices continue rising
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 3

2021 March 3

18:20 Star Bulk Carriers announces acquisition of two resale modern high specification Kamsarmax vessels
18:16 Jumbo and SAL intend to form joint venture
17:55 ABS publishes landmark U.S. Offshore Wind Report
17:48 4.81 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in January-February 2021
17:24 Chancellor put ports at heart of regional growth and prosperity
17:17 Latvia’s innovative technologies enhance the competitiveness of the Port of Riga
16:54 Rates approved for investment harbor dues collected by Rosmorport in Murmansk
16:29 Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet sailed to Barents Sea for exercises
16:05 Royal IHC and Cochin Shipyard sign MoU to provide a trailing suction hopper dredger to be built for Dredging Corporation of India
15:20 Grimaldi christened ro-ro vessel Eco Livorno
15:02 Yantar Shipyard acquires more equipment of domestic origin
14:38 Delo Group assets develop joint operations
14:13 Holland Shipyards Group to retrofit Future Proof Shipping’s vessel to sail on H2 power
14:10 Russia and Syria look into establishment of joint shipping line
13:47 World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Asia and the USA
13:24 Russian frigate Admiral Kasatonov visits Akzas-Karagach naval base in Turkey
13:05 Support vessels of RF Navy's Northern Fleet entered the Cyprus port of Limassol
12:36 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2021 remained flat, year-on-year
12:11 DP World implements Zodiac System in Jebel Ali Port’s terminal-3 to enable 100% automation of facilities
11:33 IMO publishes guidelines to port State control for on board fuel oil sampling
11:14 Aleksandr Smirnov appointed as General Director of Rosmorport
11:12 Associated British Ports signs Mental Health in Maritime Pledge
10:25 Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Big Port Saint Petersburg, Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga seaports
10:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 03, 2021
09:53 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:32 Oil prices go up in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of March 2
08:41 The Port of Sagunto will reduce energy consumption in roads by 54% with the installation of LED lights

2021 March 2

19:00 Zelenodolsk Plant lays down two high-speed passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830, Meteor-2020
18:45 Crowley promotes Dan Warner to Chief Financial Officer
18:05 The RSS Sir David Attenborough delivered to LR Class
17:54 Manufacture of auxiliary drilling modules for ice-resistant platform LSP “A” is underway
17:47 TORM purchases eight MR product tankers with chemical trading capabilities from TEAM Tankers in a partly share-based transaction
17:39 Inchcape’s new Port Cost Estimator is missing link in voyage cost puzzle
17:28 CMA CGM acquired a 50% interest minus one share in TTIA container terminal in Algeciras, Spain
17:25 First hydrogen filling station opened in Amsterdam port
17:21 Framo will supply pumping systems for foundations of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm project
17:06 Haldor Topsoe joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Strategic Corporate Partner
16:21 USCG, partners rescue two pilots from downed aircraft off Lanai
16:15 The Prax Group agrees exclusive crude oil supply arrangement with Trafigura