2021 March 4 13:32

IAA PortNews to hold webinar dedicated to Yenisey as one of Siberian waterways on March 17

Other webinars of the series will be dedicated to the Lena, Amur, Ob and Irtysh rivers



The webinar “Major ways of Siberia: Yenisey – people and cargo” dedicated to inland water ways of Russia and organized by IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau will be held on 17 March 2021.



The basic report at the webinar will be delivered by Gennady Yegorov, Professor, head of Marine Engineering Bureau. The roundtable discussion will involve the industry specialists and experts including Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency).

Participation in the webinar on the ZOOM platform is free. Prior registration is required. Application should be sent to av@portnews.ru (company, name, position, email, telephone).