2021 March 4 10:29

Gazpromneft-Lubricants solidifies the cooperation with FESCO

Gazpromneft-Lubricants and the FESCO Transport Group (FESCO, the Group) have extended the contract for the supply of marine lubricants. According to the terms of the agreement, Gazpromneft-Lubricants will provide the FESCO fleet with engine, gear, compressor, turbine oils, lubricants and technical fluids, according to the company's release.

“In 2020, the volume of marine lubricants provided to FESCO increased by 19% compared to 2019. The result was achieved through the development of Gazpromneft-Lubricants global logistics network and the growth of the FESCO fleet supplied on regular basis. Today we offer to our clients’ flexible terms of delivery in more than 400 ports worldwide, including South Korea, China, Singapore and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region,” said Roman Miroshnichenko, head of the Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants Business.

Gazpromneft marine lubricants are designed for use in two- and four-stroke engines that consume both low-sulfur (<0.5%) and high-sulfur (up to 4%) fuels. Improved detergent and dispersant properties keep the engines piston area clean. The oils maintain optimal viscosity under high mechanical and thermal loads, preventing varnish and carbon deposits. Modern formulations and a wide range of operating temperatures of auxiliary oils guarantee reliable mechanisms operation in various climatic conditions.