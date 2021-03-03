  The version for the print
  2021 March 3 14:13

    Holland Shipyards Group to retrofit Future Proof Shipping’s vessel to sail on H2 power

    Future Proof Shipping (FPS) officially formalised their cooperation with Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) to embark on the retrofitting journey of their inland vessel the “Maas” to a zero-emissions hydrogen propulsion system, according to the company's release.

    Having completed months of energy profiling, the 110m x 11.45m inland container vessel will be retrofitted at the Holland Shipyards Group’s yard in Hardinxveld throughout Q3 2021 and is expected to be sailing 100% on hydrogen power by December of this year. 

    Retrofitting means replacing the internal combustion technology with hydrogen technology, removing both the main engine and gearbox, and installing a new modular propulsion system. This will consist of electric motors, hydrogen tanks, a PEM fuel cell system (necessary for converting hydrogen into electricity) and a battery system. The compressed hydrogen tanks, the fuel cells and the battery system are separate units that can be removed for maintenance or replacement purposes. 

    The hydrogen and fuel cell system will be installed in the cargo space of the vessel, with the hydrogen being placed above the fuel cell system in two 40ft containers (approximately 1000kg at 300 bar).  The fuel cell system will be triple redundant with 825 kW capacity (to supply propulsion and auxiliary power) and a 504 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for peak shaving, secondary and bridging power. The system will contain a 750V DC bus bar and an e-motor for propulsion. 

    Both HSG and FPS have distinguished themselves from the traditional market by actively seeking out and embracing projects with environmental sustainability at their core - HSG on the shipbuilding side, and FPS as a tonnage provider by offering zero-emissions vessels for charter to cargo-owners and other shippers. 

    Once back in service, the Maas will carry on shipping container cargo between Rotterdam and Antwerp and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2000 CO2e tonnes annually.  This innovative project is supported by funding from the Dutch RVO (Subsidie Duurzaam Scheepvaart scheme), Interreg North Sea Program (via the ZEM Ports NS project), and a stimulation scheme for sustainable inland shipping from the Port of Rotterdam, which is executed by the Expertise en InnovatieCentrum Binnenvaart (EICB). 

    About Future Proof Shipping

    Future Proof Shipping (FPS) offers zero-emissions marine transportation services to enable players across the value chain make the transition to zero-emissions. Over the next five years, FPS aims to build and operate a fleet of 10 zero-emission inland and short-sea vessels which they will offer for charter. FPS also enables others to make the transition to zero-emissions by supporting on technical, financial and commercial aspects as well as project development and management. 

    About Holland Shipyards Group 

    Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) has been a household name within the maritime industry for almost 40 years. HSG takes pride in being an innovative company with a sustainable drive and efficient ship designs. HSG focuses on building new vessels together with repair and conversions. Rental of accommodation modules and chartering complete HSG’s portfolio.

