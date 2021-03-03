2021 March 3 10:25

Rates approved for investment harbor dues in Big Port Saint Petersburg, Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga seaports

By the order of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation No. 1196/20 of December 8, 2020 "On approval of the maximum investment harbor dues for 2021 and the indices for 2022, 2023 to the investment harbor dues for 2021 collected by FSUE “Rosmorport” in the seaports of the Russian Federation", the rates of the investment harbor dues collected by the enterprise in the seaports of Big Port of St. Petersburg, Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga have been approved.

According to Rosmorport’s press release, the order of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation comes into force since March 2, 2021; thereby the North-Western Basin Branch notifies on the beginning of collection of the investment harbor dues in the Big Port Saint Petersburg, seaports of Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga in accordance with the rates established by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation from 00 hours 00 minutes on March 2, 2021.

The procedure for collecting investment dues in seaports is determined by the Decree of the Government of Russia No. 616 of May 18, 2019 "On determination of the size of the investment harbor dues, on its collection and application".

Additional information on the amount of investment harbor dues collected by the North-Western Basin Branch in the seaports of Big Port Saint Petersburg, Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, as well as on the rules for its collection and application, is available section "Harbor Dues and Tariffs of the North-Western Basin Branch".