2021 March 3 08:41

The Port of Sagunto will reduce energy consumption in roads by 54% with the installation of LED lights

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has put out to tender the replacement of all the lights on the public roads of the port of Sagunto with LED lights with lower consumption, greater efficiency and less pollutants, which will allow a 54% reduction in energy consumption, according to the company's release.

Specifically, 505 sodium vapour lights are to be replaced by LED lamps which will be installed before this summer, an action with a contract value of 232,219 euros and a completion period of three months. This project is 50% financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), through the Operational Programme for Sustainable Growth 2014-2020 within the thematic objective 4-Low Carbon Economy.

This action, which has already been carried out in the Port of Valencia’s luminaires, is part of the objectives of continuous improvement of energy efficiency in the PAV’s port facilities and a further step towards Valenciaport’s 2030 goal of zero emissions. In order to achieve this objective, other actions are already underway, such as the Port of Valencia’s electrical substation, which will enable the electrical connection of ships while they are docked, the commitment to the use of hydrogen in port facilities or the use of alternative fuels such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Valenciaport’s Business Plan for the coming years includes actions to promote green energy and the reduction of energy expenditure within the framework of Valenciaport 2030, zero emissions. Thus, 3.2 million euros will be invested in energy efficiency programmes and consumption control systems, while 15 million euros will be invested in the generation of alternative energies for wind power generation and 2.8 million for photovoltaic generation systems.