2021 March 2 18:05

The RSS Sir David Attenborough delivered to LR Class

The UK’s largest commercial newbuild for over 30 years has been formally presented with LR certification after a four-year-long construction period, according to LR's release.

Britain’s new polar research ship, the RSS Sir David Attenborough has been awarded LR certification after a four-year-long construction period. The vessel was delivered to Natural Environment Research Council and British Antarctic Survey (BAS) by Cammell Laird Shipbuilders. BAS undertake vital research in the polar regions, leading in polar science and polar operations, addressing issues of global importance and helping society adapt to a changing world.



The highly complex vessel is designed to support science in extreme environments. A wide range of specialist scientific facilities, instruments and laboratories enable scientists to conduct multi-disciplinary sciences to study the ocean, seafloor, ice and atmosphere.

An ice-strengthened hull, designed to break through ice up to one metre thick, and the ability to spend up to 60 days at sea means the RRS Sir David Attenborough can undertake extensive voyages in polar regions. The vessel will spend the northern summer supporting Arctic research cruises and the austral summer in Antarctica carrying out research programmes and bringing people and supplies to BAS research stations.



The vessel is expected to commence polar operations in 2021 after a period of intensive mariner training, testing and trialling the many technical, scientific and operational features and capabilities.