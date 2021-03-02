2021 March 2 13:46

Mega RO-RO vessels handled in record time thanks to investment by PSA Zeebrugge

PSA Zeebrugge has experienced the recent scaling up of roll-on/roll-off vessels first hand. The terminal at the Wielingen dock in the outer port of Zeebrugge is an intermodal hub for the largest paper producers in the world and receives the largest roro vessels in the fleet. For a fast and reliable service now and in the future, the terminal has invested in a large new linkspan.



The evolution in shipping and particularly the increase in vessel capacity, sets higher demands to both ports and terminals. Modifications on water side and on land side are essential to be able to keep up with the developments in shipping. To handle the new mega roro vessels, terminals must be equipped with longer quays with more water depth. For safe and swift loading operations, PSA Zeebrugge invested in a new linkspan, among the largest there are, built by the company Ravestein. The new 4-lane linkspan allows the terminal to handle the larger freight volumes in record time. An important investment, resulting in a future proof terminal. By the end of the year, liners DFDS/CLdN, Wallenius SOL and Grimaldi/Finnlines will have received PSA Zeebrugge’s new and improved first class service.



Technical information:



Length bridge: 60.8m

Width bridge (4 lanes): 20.0m

Length pontoon: 23.0m

Width pontoon deck: 35.0m

Height pontoon: 5.75m / 8.58m

Freeboard: min 1.8m – max 4.2m

SWL: 450 tonnes

Max weight shipsramp: 120 tonnes

Max. slope (NC): 10% / 5,71°

Berthing angle: 15°