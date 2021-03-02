-
2021 March 2 12:08
CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from Pakistan to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Origin : From all Pakistan ports or loading
Destination : To all North European, North African, & Mediterranean ports
Cargo : dry
Amounts USD 900 per 20'dry (all types) | USD 900 per 40'dry (all types)
Date of application: March 8th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice