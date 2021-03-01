2021 March 1 15:34

NUTEP terminal sets new record of container handling

In February 2021, the NUTEP container terminal (part of DeloPorts, a stevedore asset of the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, Delo Group) set a new record, having handed over 51,264 TEUs in a month, Delo Group says in a press release. The previous achievement of March 2020 is surpassed by 746 TEUs. Such figures were achieved thanks to the high quality of customer service and the speed of cargo handling. The reliable reputation of NUTEP among its clients allows the terminal to remain the leader in container turnover among stevedore assets in the Azov-Black Sea basin.

Igor Yakovenko, Chief Executive Officer of DeloPorts noted: “Over the last year we have been developing organizational ties within the Group, in our case, between DeloPorts, TransContainer and Ruscon – to optimize the container cargo turnover. Thanks to the improved synergy, the increase in cargo turnover of the terminal was estimated from the start of 2021. The NUTEP was ready for this».

DeloPorts is a Russian holding company that owns the stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. The structure of assets includes the container terminal «NUTEP», the grain terminal «KSK» and the Service Company «Delo».

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.