  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 27 13:48

    JAXPORT unveils new Strategic Master Plan during 2021 State of the Port address

    Plan builds on the port’s infrastructure enhancements to drive cargo volume growth and private-sector job creation for Northeast Florida.

    Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) Chairman Jamie Shelton and Chief Executive Officer Eric Green unveiled the port’s new 2020-2025 Strategic Master Plan during today’s virtual State of the Port address. The plan was developed by JAXPORT’s senior leadership team with support from international maritime consultant Martin Associates.

    Based on detailed marketing, facilities, and economic analyses of JAXPORT’s operations, the plan serves as JAXPORT’s roadmap to success over the next five years.

    JAXPORT’s previous 2014-2019 strategic plan focused on infrastructure. Now that the projects outlined in the previous plan are complete, or nearing completion, the new plan focuses on building the port’s cargo business and creating new private-sector jobs.

    The 2020-2025 plan includes 10 goals, including four key strategies that will lead JAXPORT and Northeast Florida into the future:

    • Expand container business
    • Expand vehicle capacity and volume
    • Expand breakbulk business line
    • Acquire additional land in proximity to the port

    Other goals outlined in the plan include: complete harbor deepening; create revenue from all property owned; rebuild cruise business line; invest in technology solutions that improve the efficiency of port operations; prioritize investment in infrastructure, equipment, and facilities; and build on JAXPORT’s core competencies.

    State of the Port is hosted by the Propeller Club of the United States – Port of Jacksonville and included more than 700 transportation and logistics professionals in attendance.

    “A lot of plans just go up on the shelf and are never executed—but that’s not the case here. We are embracing this opportunity to take JAXPORT to the next level,” said CEO Green. “This plan was developed with our customers in mind—ensuring we continue to meet their needs while maximizing the opportunities our deepwater seaport creates for the people of Northeast Florida.”

    The event also paid tribute to the maritime workers who have kept cargo moving uninterrupted through JAXPORT throughout the pandemic.

    “In 2020, JAXPORT continued to hold the line – keeping cargo volumes and revenue steady,” said Chairman Shelton. “It’s a testament to the strength and dedication of our entire port community—especially the men and women who have worked hard to ensure the goods we use every day continue to move through JAXPORT on their way to store shelves.”

    Strong consumer demand has fueled a rebound for JAXPORT’s vehicle and container volumes during the first quarter of the port’s new fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1.

    JAXUSA President Aundra Wallace and JAXPORT’s General Manager of Business Development Robert Peek discussed how the pandemic is creating new manufacturing and distribution opportunities for Northeast Florida.

    “The success of JAXPORT is driving the global supply chain industry to think ‘We need to focus on the Jacksonville region,’” said JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace. “Over the last five years, JAXUSA has been involved in the announcement of 13 ecommerce operations which have invested more than $3.3 billion in infrastructure and generated more than 18,000 initial jobs to the region. Most, if not all, of these businesses want to be near a major port.”

    JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port complex and one of the nation’s busiest vehicle-handling ports.

    An economic impact study finds that cargo moving through Jacksonville’s port generates 138,000 jobs in Florida and $31.1 billion in annual economic output for the region and state.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 27

15:39 Port Hedland named Australia’s Port of the Year
14:23 All sectors of activity impacted at Lerwick Harbour in 2020
13:48 JAXPORT unveils new Strategic Master Plan during 2021 State of the Port address
13:07 PSA & CDAS partner up to launch SmartBooking
12:32 NOAA begins transition exclusively to electronic navigation charts
11:43 USCG announces formal investigation into Coastal Reign capsizing
10:56 False allegation of attack 17nm west of Okwori terminal

2021 February 26

18:14 CADMATIC issued a certificate to ASCO's SRI Caspian Sea Project
17:56 Fincantieri and OCCAR to sign the contract for the construction of 2 new-generation submarines
17:38 IBIA announces the result of 2021 board elections
17:16 LNG-powered short-sea vessel Containerships Borealis makes first call to the port of Rotterdam
16:53 Volga Shipping Company opens river navigation season in the South of Russia
16:31 Port of Melbourne awards rail infrastructure contracts
16:25 ABS publishes guidance on methanol as marine fuel
16:05 Port of Corpus Christi and Port of Rotterdam sign MoU
15:48 Container giant MSC to open new depot in North Sea Port
15:05 Rosmorport announces changing of Dickson seaport boundaries
14:43 Corvette Stoyky and tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet started anti-piracy watch in the Gulf of Aden
14:19 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
13:30 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
12:14 CMA CGM to dedicate six new LNG-powered vessels to U.S. services
11:42 CPC system to transport 67.5 mln tons of crude oil in 2021
11:18 MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels Private Limited
11:04 Wärtsilä and Ocean Technologies Group partner to deliver transformational learning solutions to improve safety and efficiency at sea
10:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 26, 2021
10:39 Car carrier Orca Ace earns ClassNK's 1st remote survey notation
10:36 Port of Baku Director General held online meeting with members of American-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce
10:14 Port of Gdynia welcomes largest single delivery of wind turbine propeller blades in Polish history
09:51 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid dollar rise
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 25

20:19 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2021
18:37 Port of Oakland boss appointed CAPA Vice President
18:07 Port of Los Angeles announces launch of new ‘Control Tower’ data tool for tracking cargo
17:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry leaves Saint-Petersburg for Sakhalin
17:49 BPA reports lowest passenger numbers in 60 years
17:42 Finnlines Plc issues its Financial Statements 2020 and Financial Review for 2020
17:34 Cutting restrictive trade policies could boost global economic recovery from COVID-19 by 3.4%
17:31 ECSA: European shipping is central to the success of EU's new trade strategy
17:20 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign
16:58 Tallink Grupp reports net loss of EUR 108.3 million for pandemic year 2020
16:41 Terms of references for Klaipeda Seaport's Southern part development to be prepared by American specialists
16:19 BPO’s comprehensive ports report published today
16:15 Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes
15:45 Rolls-Royce secures UK MOD funding for innovative technology to support naval autonomy
14:50 Consequences of COVID pandemic affect the Port of Hamburg’s 2020 throughput
14:25 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:13 Nevsky Shipyard delivers Pola Gali, yet another ship of Project RSD59
13:07 DNV GL joins smart maritime network to enhance industry cooperation on digitalization
12:10 ClassNK grants its first remote survey notation for PCC ORCA ACE
11:32 NOVATEK and Shenergy Group sign SPA for LNG from Arctic LNG 2
11:04 “K”Line commences technical management of Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel “FUELNG BELLINA”
10:33 Telemar wins 50-vessel service and maintenance contract with Fairplay Towage group
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 25, 2021
10:13 BC Ferries releases its third quarter results
09:59 CMA CGM implements FAK rates from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, North Africa & Black Sea to the Indian Subcontinent
09:50 BC Ferries' fifth battery hybrid-electric vessel launched
09:28 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24

2021 February 24

18:06 Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation EPCI contract at Arcadis Ost I