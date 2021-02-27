2021 February 27 13:48

JAXPORT unveils new Strategic Master Plan during 2021 State of the Port address

Plan builds on the port’s infrastructure enhancements to drive cargo volume growth and private-sector job creation for Northeast Florida.



Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) Chairman Jamie Shelton and Chief Executive Officer Eric Green unveiled the port’s new 2020-2025 Strategic Master Plan during today’s virtual State of the Port address. The plan was developed by JAXPORT’s senior leadership team with support from international maritime consultant Martin Associates.



Based on detailed marketing, facilities, and economic analyses of JAXPORT’s operations, the plan serves as JAXPORT’s roadmap to success over the next five years.



JAXPORT’s previous 2014-2019 strategic plan focused on infrastructure. Now that the projects outlined in the previous plan are complete, or nearing completion, the new plan focuses on building the port’s cargo business and creating new private-sector jobs.



The 2020-2025 plan includes 10 goals, including four key strategies that will lead JAXPORT and Northeast Florida into the future:

Expand container business

Expand vehicle capacity and volume

Expand breakbulk business line

Acquire additional land in proximity to the port

Other goals outlined in the plan include: complete harbor deepening; create revenue from all property owned; rebuild cruise business line; invest in technology solutions that improve the efficiency of port operations; prioritize investment in infrastructure, equipment, and facilities; and build on JAXPORT’s core competencies.



State of the Port is hosted by the Propeller Club of the United States – Port of Jacksonville and included more than 700 transportation and logistics professionals in attendance.



“A lot of plans just go up on the shelf and are never executed—but that’s not the case here. We are embracing this opportunity to take JAXPORT to the next level,” said CEO Green. “This plan was developed with our customers in mind—ensuring we continue to meet their needs while maximizing the opportunities our deepwater seaport creates for the people of Northeast Florida.”



The event also paid tribute to the maritime workers who have kept cargo moving uninterrupted through JAXPORT throughout the pandemic.



“In 2020, JAXPORT continued to hold the line – keeping cargo volumes and revenue steady,” said Chairman Shelton. “It’s a testament to the strength and dedication of our entire port community—especially the men and women who have worked hard to ensure the goods we use every day continue to move through JAXPORT on their way to store shelves.”



Strong consumer demand has fueled a rebound for JAXPORT’s vehicle and container volumes during the first quarter of the port’s new fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1.



JAXUSA President Aundra Wallace and JAXPORT’s General Manager of Business Development Robert Peek discussed how the pandemic is creating new manufacturing and distribution opportunities for Northeast Florida.



“The success of JAXPORT is driving the global supply chain industry to think ‘We need to focus on the Jacksonville region,’” said JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace. “Over the last five years, JAXUSA has been involved in the announcement of 13 ecommerce operations which have invested more than $3.3 billion in infrastructure and generated more than 18,000 initial jobs to the region. Most, if not all, of these businesses want to be near a major port.”



JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port complex and one of the nation’s busiest vehicle-handling ports.



An economic impact study finds that cargo moving through Jacksonville’s port generates 138,000 jobs in Florida and $31.1 billion in annual economic output for the region and state.