    PSA & CDAS partner up to launch SmartBooking

    In a concerted effort to drive supply chain orchestration and digitalisation, PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) and the Container Depot and Logistics Association (Singapore) (CDAS) have launched ‘SmartBooking’ – an integrated one-stop booking platform for container depots, terminals, hauliers and logistics facilities across Singapore. Supported by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), this initiative will play a major role in Singapore’s logistics ecosystem digitalisation roadmap, and is part of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to facilitate data exchange and enable the deployment of AI solutions.

    Developed by PSA, SmartBooking is an online service platform which supports digitalisation efforts by seamlessly connecting stakeholders across the supply chain and logistics value chain in Singapore. Through the single end-to-end platform, users gain higher visibility of the entire logistics flow, obtaining easy access to information such as vessel schedules, container movement events and planned activities. SmartBooking allows processes to be further streamlined, with the optimization of assets and resources, leading to a more efficient logistics ecosystem and an overall reduction in carbon footprint.

    PSA, with advisory input from CDAS, has also introduced ‘iBOX’ (Intelligent Box Operation eXchange), a next-generation depot management solution that digitally connects the port with container depots across Singapore. iBOX is further integrated with SmartBooking for seamless data exchange, enabling better truck visibility for enhanced efficiency between logistics facilities and container depots, two major nodes in container transportation.

    SmartBooking will enable users to arrange shipment efficiently, pool jobs, better plan their trips and track resource availability with ease, all on one easy-to-use platform. Ms Seow Hwee, Head of Cargo Solutions Southeast Asia, PSA International, said, “By bringing players across the supply chain and logistics value chain onto a single platform, PSA, together with our valued partners, are championing to establish an Intelligent Logistics Ecosystem, connecting key nodes comprising our port, depots, warehouses and plants. This is important for driving interoperability between systems, and the robust exchange of supply chain-related information will transform our logistics community into a well-connected and resilient hub, further strengthening Singapore’s position as a leading logistics and supply chain management hub.”

    Mr Ricky Loo, Deputy President of CDAS, said, “Our local container depot operators and transport operators look forward to embracing new and innovative solutions like SmartBooking and iBOX, which will not only improve our efficiency and the competitiveness of Singapore’s logistics and supply chain industry, but also elevate the skillsets of our workforce.”

    Mr Ted Tan, Deputy CEO of ESG, said, “Digital transformation has established itself as a driving force of change in today’s economy, with a profound impact on people, processes and technology innovation. ESG is pleased to work with PSA and CDAS to support the sector’s adoption of digital solutions such as SmartBooking and iBOX to enhance Singapore’s logistics ecosystem. Enabling data exchange and information visibility through an integrated platform will allow logistics players in the supply chain to make data-driven decisions and optimise their resources such as manpower and trucks. This will level up the capabilities of the players in the industry and improve the overall efficiency of the sector.”

    About PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA)
    PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 36.6 million TEUs of containers in 2020. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA™, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.

