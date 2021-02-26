2021 February 26 16:53

Volga Shipping Company opens river navigation season in the South of Russia

Three dry cargo carriers are under loading in Rostov-on-Don



Ships of Volga Shipping Company have started the navigation season of 2021 today, February 26. Three dry cargo carriers, Volga-Don-5076, and two RSD44 design ships, Kapitan Afanasyev and Kapitan Kanatov, are the first to start operation in the southern part of Russia’s inland water ways. Volga Shipping Company says the vessels spent the internavigation period at the Aksai shipyard.



The ships left for Rostov-on-Don for being loaded with grain.



According to the shipping company, the beginning of this year’s navigation is challenged by the ice situation on the country’s southern water routes.



When loaded with grain in Rostov-on-Don, the ships will leave for Kavkaz port where grain will be transshipped onto sea-going vessels.



Volga Shipping Company is set to put into operation seven more dry cargo carriers in March. They will also be deployed for grain transportation along the southern waterways of Russia.



Volga Shipping Company is set to open its navigation season on the lower Volga in the end of March, on the upper Volga – in the end of April, as usually.



Established in 1843 and incorporated in 1999, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises.

The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.

The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes.