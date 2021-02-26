2021 February 26 14:19

PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine

PortNews Media Group has published this year’s first edition of Hydrotechnika magazine 1(62)2021

In the run-up to the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” to be held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow on 10-11 March 2021, the magazines’ section “Hydraulic Engineering Facilities for Water Transport” is dedicated to the prospects of Russian seaport infrastructure development and construction of facilities on the Northern Sea Route and on the Arctic shelf.

