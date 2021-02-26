2021 February 26 09:51

Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $32 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 26 February 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $348 pmt (up $5 versus the Thursday level; $21 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $500 pmt (up $10 versus the previous period; $38 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $495 pmt (up $15 versus the previous period; $35 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $455 pmt (up $10 versus the previous period; $35 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.