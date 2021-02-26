  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 26 09:32

    Oil prices decrease amid dollar rise

    Crude oil prices fell by 0.39%-0.72%

    As of February 26, 07:35, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.65% lower to settle at $65.68 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, Brent Crude futures for April delivery - by 0.39% to $66.62 a barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.72% to close at $63.07 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices decrease amid the rising dollar rates.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 26

15:05 Rosmorport announces changing of Dickson seaport boundaries
14:43 Corvette Stoyky and tanker Kola of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet started anti-piracy watch in the Gulf of Aden
14:19 PortNews offers new edition of its Hydrotechnika magazine
13:30 New edition of PortNews magazine is available now
12:14 CMA CGM to dedicate six new LNG-powered vessels to U.S. services
11:42 CPC system to transport 67.5 mln tons of crude oil in 2021
11:37 MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels
11:18 MPA awards LNG bunker supplier licence to Total Marine Fuels Private Limited
11:04 Wärtsilä and Ocean Technologies Group partner to deliver transformational learning solutions to improve safety and efficiency at sea
10:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 26, 2021
10:39 Car carrier Orca Ace earns ClassNK's 1st remote survey notation
10:36 Port of Baku Director General held online meeting with members of American-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce
10:14 Port of Gdynia welcomes largest single delivery of wind turbine propeller blades in Polish history
09:51 Bunker prices continue rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:32 Oil prices decrease amid dollar rise
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 26

2021 February 25

20:19 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2021
18:37 Port of Oakland boss appointed CAPA Vice President
18:07 Port of Los Angeles announces launch of new ‘Control Tower’ data tool for tracking cargo
17:53 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry leaves Saint-Petersburg for Sakhalin
17:49 BPA reports lowest passenger numbers in 60 years
17:42 Finnlines Plc issues its Financial Statements 2020 and Financial Review for 2020
17:34 Cutting restrictive trade policies could boost global economic recovery from COVID-19 by 3.4%
17:31 ECSA: European shipping is central to the success of EU's new trade strategy
17:20 APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign
16:58 Tallink Grupp reports net loss of EUR 108.3 million for pandemic year 2020
16:41 Terms of references for Klaipeda Seaport's Southern part development to be prepared by American specialists
16:19 BPO’s comprehensive ports report published today
16:15 Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes
15:45 Rolls-Royce secures UK MOD funding for innovative technology to support naval autonomy
14:50 Consequences of COVID pandemic affect the Port of Hamburg’s 2020 throughput
14:25 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:13 Nevsky Shipyard delivers Pola Gali, yet another ship of Project RSD59
13:07 DNV GL joins smart maritime network to enhance industry cooperation on digitalization
12:10 ClassNK grants its first remote survey notation for PCC ORCA ACE
11:32 NOVATEK and Shenergy Group sign SPA for LNG from Arctic LNG 2
11:04 “K”Line commences technical management of Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel “FUELNG BELLINA”
10:33 Telemar wins 50-vessel service and maintenance contract with Fairplay Towage group
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 25, 2021
10:13 BC Ferries releases its third quarter results
09:59 CMA CGM implements FAK rates from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, North Africa & Black Sea to the Indian Subcontinent
09:50 BC Ferries' fifth battery hybrid-electric vessel launched
09:28 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24

2021 February 24

18:06 Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation EPCI contract at Arcadis Ost I
17:47 Ministry of Transport of Dagestan looks into organizing sea cruise tourism in Caspian Sea
17:26 ABS to class first ever Jones Act wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Yangtze River Protection Law will come into force on 1st March, 2021
16:59 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet performs long range campaign tasks in Aegean Sea
16:28 Port of Antwerp deploys autonomous drones for safety enforcement
16:15 DFDS aims for greener ferries from alternative fuel project
15:51 Mordraga supports 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:29 Maersk backs plan to build Europe’s largest green ammonia facility
14:25 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard starts building yet another floating berth for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
14:03 Cargill and Maersk Tankers combine volumes and market expertise to launch new bunker procurement service
13:44 Chuvash Republic to be provided with RUB 330 million for purchase of river transport
13:12 Contractors selected to construct the quays in the Amalia Harbour
12:31 Port of Oakland cargo volume off due to crowded ports
12:27 Corvette Stoyky of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet entered Oman on business call
11:57 Bureau Veritas joins the coalition for the energy of the future