Oil prices decrease amid dollar rise

Crude oil prices fell by 0.39%-0.72%

As of February 26, 07:35, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.65% lower to settle at $65.68 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, Brent Crude futures for April delivery - by 0.39% to $66.62 a barrel.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.72% to close at $63.07 a barrel.



Crude oil prices decrease amid the rising dollar rates.