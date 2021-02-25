2021 February 25 11:04

“K”Line commences technical management of Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel “FUELNG BELLINA”

“K” LINE commences technical management of Singapore’s first LNG Bunkering Vessel “FUELNG BELLINA”, owned by FueLNG Pte Ltd, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd., according to the company's release.

The vessel has now become commercially operational in Singapore and is ready to supply LNG as marine fuel. Singapore is one of the busiest bunkering locations on the globe. FUELNG BELLINA’s debut in Singapore is a remarkable milestone for the maritime industry in their efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG).

LNG enables vessels to emit less GHG when used as marine fuel compared to conventional heavy fuel oils; and having the FUELNG BELLINA provide LNG bunkering on a ship-to-ship basis in Singapore offers more opportunities to various ship operators to choose a greener marine fuel.