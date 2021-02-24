2021 February 24 17:47

Ministry of Transport of Dagestan looks into organizing sea cruise tourism in Caspian Sea

On February 16, 2021, a meeting on creation of port infrastructure for organizing sea tourism in the Caspian Sea was held at the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Republic of Dagestan, chaired by the Acting Minister of Transport and Roads of the Republic of Dagestan Shirukhan Gadzhimuradov, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Apandi Nurmagomedov, director of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Makhachkala branch, and other representatives of the branch, as well as heads and employees of federal and regional executive authorities.

During the meeting, the importance of the issue under discussion for the Republic of Dagestan in particular and for the Caspian agglomeration in general was noted.

“As part of the execution of the order of the Government of Russia No. 1365-r of June 25, 2019 on implementation of the action plan for implementing the Strategy for the development of Russian seaports in the Caspian basin, rail and road approaches to them in the period up to 2030, the Makhachkala branch of FSUE “Rosmorport”, fulfilling the tasks set for the branch, is ready for joint cooperation with all responsible executors to implement points 5 and 8 of the plan in order to prepare declaration of intentions to invest in construction of passenger terminal Derbent", - said Apandi Nurmagomedov in his speech.

Representatives of the Makhachkala branch noted the expediency of a more detailed study of the development of sea cruise tourism on the territory of the Republic of Dagestan in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent in order to make a final decision on the viability of building passenger terminals in the seaport of Makhachkala and in Derbent.

As a result of the meeting, the participants noted the necessity for consistent and strict implementation of the action plan for the implementation of the Strategy for the development of Russian seaports in the Caspian basin by all responsible executors.