2021 February 24 16:59

Admiral Kasatonov frigate of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet performs long range campaign tasks in Aegean Sea

The crew of the newest frigate of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Kasatonov, in accordance with long-distance campaign plans, continues to operate in the Aegean Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The Russian sailors master their maritime skills and conduct the ship exercises on different types of defence of a single ship during the passage by sea.

At the end of last week, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov completed a business call to the Egyptian port of Alexandria. The visit of the Northern Fleet sailors lasted three days in accordance with the plan of international military cooperation.

During the campaign in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian ship also made business calls to Algeria and Greece. Egypt has become the third country in the region to enter the port of the newest frigate, for which the current long-distance campaign is the first in its history.

The ship left Severomorsk on December 30, 2020. During the long-distance campaign she covered more than 11 thousand nautical miles.

Before the campaign the civilian sailors, marines and other attached personnel were vaccinated against coronavirus infection with the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V.