    Guy Cowan takes helm at Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd

    Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) has welcomed new Chairman, Mr Guy Cowan, to the role, beginning February 17. Mr Cowan assumed the position following the retirement of long serving Port of Brisbane Chair, Mr Jerry Maycock.

    Mr Cowan currently Chairs Queensland Sugar, Health and Plant Protein Group Limited and Winson Group, and is a Non-Executive Director of Santos Ltd. He has a diverse corporate background, including roles as Chief Financial Officer for Shell Oil (USA) and Fonterra Cooperative Group.

    “The Port is a critical infrastructure asset, not just for Queensland but the entire country. It has an enviable record of infrastructure investment, supply chain enablement and support for its local community. I look forward to working with my new Board colleagues and the entire PBPL team as we continue to invest in the Port and therefore the economy, well into the future.”

    Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd CEO, Roy Cummins, welcomed Mr Cowan, while paying tribute to Mr Maycock’s service to the organisation.

    “He will build on the extraordinary legacy of Jerry Maycock, who has overseen the transformation of this organisation since privatisation, ushering in around $1 billion in capital investment across our five precincts, a revitalised property strategy that has delivered value to our customers and shareholders, and our drive towards being a national leader in port sustainability.

    Mr Maycock’s tenure comes to an end after first being appointed Chairman of the PBPL Board in November 2010.

    Mr Cowan holds a Bachelor of Science (Engineering and Social Studies) (Hons) from the University of Sussex, and is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, UK.

