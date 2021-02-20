2021 February 20 16:59

The Panhellenic Crew Union to launch a 48-hour strike at the port of Piraeus in Greece

The Panhellenic Crew Union of Towage & Salvage decided to launch a 48-hour strike at the port of Piraeus in Greece as from Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 at 00:01 hours until Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at 24:00 hours local time.

Consequently, towage service will be unavailable during the strike hours, which will affect the vessels’ maneuvering ability inside the port.

Vessels arriving at Piraeus port from February 22nd, 2021 and on are expected to face berthing delays and heavy congestion is anticipated at the terminal after the end of the strike.