2021 February 20 15:03

Conrad hosts steel cutting ceremony for GLDD

Conrad Shipyard hosted a Steel Cutting Ceremony for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) at its Deepwater South shipyard in Amelia on Friday February 5th 2021, according to the company's release.

The ceremony signals the start of construction of a 6,500 cubic yard trailing suction hopper dredge. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled before the end of Q2 in 2023.

The dredge will feature two 800mm suction pipes and will be able to dredge at depths of up to 100 feet. The vessel has principal dimensions of approximately 346 feet in length, 69 feet in breadth and 23 feet in depth, and total installed horsepower of 16,500. The new dredge will be well-suited to multiuse applications on various project types. It will be deployed for channel deepening, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, and coastal restoration projects with short to medium distance transport requirements.

The dredge will be equipped with a direct high-power pump-ashore installation, dredging system automation, dynamic positioning and tracking, US EPA Tier IV compliant engines, and additional features designed to minimize the impact of its dredging process on the environment. The Tier 4- compliant engines significantly reduce the vessel’s climate footprint, while other incorporated features minimize turbidity and marine species entrainment. Best-in-class accommodations feature single-occupancy staterooms, a workout room, and a movie theater with raised seating that doubles as a training facility.

ABOUT GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

ABOUT CONRAD SHIPYARD

Conrad Shipyard was established in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana. The company designs, constructs and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both commercial and government markets. Conrad provides both repair and new construction services at its five Gulf Coast shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.