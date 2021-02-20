2021 February 20 11:13

NIBULON launches its sixth non-self-propelled NBL-91 Project vessel

NIBULON shipbuilding and repair yard says it has launched its sixth non-self-propelled NBL-91 Project vessel.

NIBULON built the first series of four vessels in 2016. Today the shipyard has finished building the second series of these vessels, thereby demonstrating the efficiency of the NBL-91 project.

Olena Iliushkina, a crane operator at the transport and logistics workshop, was the vessel’s godmother. The shipbuilders applauded, and she traditionally broke the Champagne bottles on the vessel’s hull. Volodymyr Zhmur, the shipyard’s director, gave the order to launch the vessel. The vessel was launched within 15 minutes using the high-capacity launching gear. The tugs then transported it to the fitting-out pier where the shipbuilders started to conduct final works and to test gears.

We would remind you that the vessel’s characteristics are as follows: length – 90 m, breadth – 16 m, depth – 4.2 m, total cargo hold capacity – 5,050 cubic meters, deadweight – 3,000 tons. It is used to transport general and bulk cargoes by inland waterways in Ukraine throughout the entire year.

The non-self-propelled NBL-91 project vessels are multipurpose and operate efficiently on the Ukrainian rivers. The first vessels were built to revive navigation on the Southern Buh. Due to NIBULON’s multiple approach to this problem, the main water artery has become navigable again. In 2019, the company transported more than 800 thousand tons of various cargoes along the Southern Buh and continues to increase the volumes of cargoes transported by rivers.

Six non-self-propelled NBL-91 project vessels under NIBULON’s flag will operate on the Ukrainian inland waterways. At present the company’s fleet comprises 85 vessels.